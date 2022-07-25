Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Anti-Semitic Propaganda Throughout the County.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the littering of anti-Semitic propaganda in several neighborhoods throughout Calvert County.

The flyers are contained in plastic zipper bags and are thrown from cars onto lawns or placed in mailboxes. Deputies have responded and removed materials when the problem is reported.

Similar flyers have been reported in California, Colorado, Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin. The FBI is aware and a national investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the flyers or surveillance footage of distribution in their neighborhood is encouraged to contact Det. Joshua Buck at [email protected] or (410) 535-2800 ext. 2765.