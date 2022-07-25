Francis Elliott “Sonny” Burch, Jr., 88, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on July 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Sonny was born on February 4, 1934, to Elliott and Elizabeth Burch in Leonardtown, MD. After graduating from Charlotte Hall Military Academy in 1952, he pursued a degree in business at Western Maryland College. Upon leaving college, he worked with his father at Burch Oil and continued for 68 years.

He married Rita, also known as “Peach”, in March of 1974. Together, they raised a blended family.

Sonny was passionate about helping others and was involved in many organizations that supported the community and families of St. Mary’s County. Some of these included; the Lions Club, Cedar Lane Senior Living Center, Christmas in April, St Mary’s Hospital Board and Foundation, Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte Hall Military Academy Board of Trustees, the Navy Alliance, and many more.

In addition to his wife, Rita Burch, and his parents Elliott and Elizabeth, he is also preceded in death by his brother Donald B. Burch; and his grandson Andrew Blake.

He is survived by his children Debbie Smith (Skip) of Sherborn, MA, Sheri Norris (BJ) California, MD, Elizabeth Barthelme (Bryan) Mechanicsville, MD, Kelli Mattingly (Todd), Avenue, MD; Becki Burch Adkins (Jeff) Mechanicsville, MD; Elliott Burch III (Wendy) of Mechanicsville, MD; his step-children, Terri Buckler (Willie), Mechanicsville, MD, Chris Hill (Heather); his grandchildren, Christina Killeen, David Blake, Lauren Norris, Dillon Norris, Bryan Michael Barthelme II, Christopher Barthelme, Lexi Vanness, Hunter Mattingly, Brooke Adkins, Gavin Burch, Bryan Buckler, Blake Buckler, CJ Hill, Jason Hill; and 9 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, for the Visitation from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with Prayers beginning at 7:00 pm with Father Raymond Schmidt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Immaculate Conception at 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38833 Chaptico Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cedar Lane Senior Living Center or Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.