Glenn Alan Woods, 89, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Rockville, MD passed away on July 20,

2022 at Calvert Health Medical Center.

Born January 29, 1933 in Panama City, FL, he was the son of the late Lonnie Woods and Jewell

(Corley) Harris.

Glenn attended Fletcher Boarding School in Fletcher, NC and Washington Adventist University

in Takoma Park, MD. He served in the U.S. Army. Glenn married Barbara Carrick Woods on

October 19, 1959 in Ellicott City, MD. He had a long career in the automotive industry and was

a Scottish Rite Mason with Lodge #14. Glenn enjoyed golf, wood working and fishing with his

best friend and son-in-law, Marshall Hubbard. He was known as the “Mayor” of Lusby and was

called “Daddy Glenn”. Glenn knew no stranger and was a friend to all and a mentor to many.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Woods; daughter, Elizabeth Hubbard

(Marshall Gregory) of Lusby, MD and son, Ray Carrick II (Patricia) of Louisville, KY;

grandchildren, Ray Carrick III (Carolina) of Louisville, KY, Rachel Barthnek of ND, Gabrielle

McManigal of ND, Drake Carrick of Louisville, KY, Christina Jones of Louisville, KY, Tiffany

Aholt (Brad) of Jefferson, MD, Sharon Riser (Charles) of Frederick, MD, Laura Hubbard of

Myrtle Beach, SC and Marshall Hubbard, Jr. of Charlestown, WV; eleven great-grandchildren;

and an extended family of children.

Family will receive friends on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rausch

Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A funeral service will be held on Saturday,

August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Rausch Funeral Home chapel. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Solomons Volunteer

Fire Department, 13150 H.G. Trueman Road, Solomons, MD 20688. Condolences to the family

may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

Rest in peace Glenn. You will forever be in our hearts.