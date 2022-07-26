One Firefighter Transported to Hospital After Responding to Vehicle Fire with Extensions in Nanjemoy

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m., firefighters responded to the 8000 block of Gilroy Road in Nanjemoy, for the reports of a car on fire inside the garage

Firefighters arrived on the scene in just minutes and located a detached shed and a car vehicle on fire.

Crews determined the fire started as a result of an auto malfunction while being worked on by the occupant of the home. The occupants/owners were not injured and all units cleared within the hour.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital for observation.

44 volunteer Fire/EMS with mutual aid from NDW Stump Neck and NDW Indian Head responded and operated on this incident.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Fire/EMS PIO – Visit here for more information!

