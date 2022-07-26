State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Lusby, No Injuries Reported

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m., firefighters from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County responded to 50 Nursery Court in Lusby, for the reported smoke coming from a residence.

Police arrived on the scene and reported smoke was coming from the roof and front door. Crews arrived on the scene a short time after and found smoke showing from the 2-story residence.

Firefighters made entry into the residence and located an active fire on the second floor with extensions into the attic.

Personnel extinguished the fire in under 25 minutes and conducted multiple searches of the residence which yielded negative results.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on the scene for two hours. Crews from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to multiple fire departments in Calvert to provide fill ins.

The incident is being investigated by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

All photos are courtesy of the Huntingtown, St. Leonard, and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Departments.

