UPDATE: State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Lusby, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 7/27/2022: On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 1:13 a.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to 50 Nursery Court in Lusby, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the a two-story split level residence and upon further investigation, firefighters found a fire on the second floor.

The owner is identified as Brenda Fowler with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $100,000.00

40 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in 20 minutes.

There were no occupants in the home when the fire occurred. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

A visitor discovered smoke coming from the the residence and called 911.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.



All photos are courtesy of the Huntingtown, St. Leonard, and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Departments.

