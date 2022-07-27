La Plata Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Past Engineer and Life Member, John “Jay” Johnson, Jr

The La Plata Volunteer Fire Department released the following statement.

“It is with great sadness that our department announces the passing of Past Engineer and Life Member, John “Jay” Johnson, Jr. Jay has been a faithful presence in our department for many years and a valuable senior member we could always count on.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Additional information will follow as plans are made.

Please keep all who were touched by Jay in your thoughts and prayers. Rest easy, we will miss you!”

Funeral arrangements for Past Vice President/Life Member Israel Burch – Visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 9 to 11 AM at the LaPlata Volunteer Fire Department (911 Washington Ave, LaPlata, MD 20646). Fireman’s Prayers will begin at 11 am and a funeral service will immediately follow.

Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery (St. Mary’s Avenue, LaPlata, MD 20646)

On Friday, July 29, 2022, a Funds for Friends will be held at the Greene Turtle on all day. A GoFundMe has been setup for Burch’s family.

