Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Collision in District Heights

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Tuesday morning. The deceased driver is 61-year-old Anthony Beverly, Sr. of Upper Marlboro.

On July 26, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, officers responded to the 6300 block of Elmhurst Street for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Beverly Sr, who was the sole occupant in his vehicle, was traveling northbound on Aztec Drive approaching the intersection of Elmhurst Street.

For reasons that are under investigation, he struck the curb and ultimately struck a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0035899