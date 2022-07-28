Maryland Natural Resources Officer Rescues Two Young Ospreys During Storms in Calvert County

July 28, 2022

Officer First Class Lopez rescued two baby ospreys trapped under a fallen tree!

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., OFC Lopez was on patrol when she received a call about birds in distress in Lusby.

A tree containing two baby ospreys fell due to the weather passing through the area.

As a result, their nest was destroyed. Unfortunately, the delicate birds could not fly because of the heavy rain.

OFC Lopez safely secured the two little ones and transported them to a local wildlife clinic for much-needed care.

Remember, if you come across wildlife that appears to be sick or injured, please call Wildlife Services toll-free at 1-877-463-6497.

You can also locate licensed Wildlife Rehabilitators in your area here.

Photos are courtesy of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources!




