One Flown to Trauma Center and One Transported to Hospital After Two Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Goddard Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned and two subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with a SUV overturned with two subjects trapped.

13 firefighters from Bay District responded and extricated both adult victims from the vehicle in under 15 minutes.

One victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. The second victim was transported to a nearby landing zone where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

All occupants of the sedan denied any injuries and refused transport.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

