Police Investigating Head-on Collision in Newburg, One Flown to Trauma Center and One Transported to Area Hospital

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Sarum Manor Road in Newburg, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with multiple subjects trapped.

Crews from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded and arrived on the scene to find one vehicle in the roadway with the operator trapped and unresponsive. The second vehicle was located off the roadway and into the woods with the operator trapped, firefighters reported the operator was conscious and alert

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to pre-launch due to the victims injuries.

Firefighters extricated both victims in under 30 minutes.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the operator of the sedan to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. The operator of the SUV was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police responded to the scene and conducted traffic reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available

