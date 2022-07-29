Calvert County Detectives Investigating Strong-Armed Robbery at Dunkirk McDonalds

Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau are investigating a commercial strong-armed robbery of the McDonald’s located in the 10800 block of Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk, MD. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying possible suspects.

On Thursday, July 28 at 2:11 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to the McDonald’s in Dunkirk, MD, for the report of a commercial robbery.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a dark-colored passenger vehicle occupied by approximately 2 or 3 black males entered the drive-thru and placed an order.

One suspect handed the employee cash to pay for the order and when the employee opened the register, the suspect reached through the drive-thru window and pushed the employee out of the way. The suspect then stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled the scene.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and obtained a physical description of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door Nissan passenger car with no fixed front registration plate. The suspects are described as black males clothed in all back, wearing masks, gloves, and knit caps.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective S. Jernigan at [email protected] or 410-535-2800 ext. 2772. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email [email protected]

The investigation is ongoing.

Photo 1: Suspect Vehicle – Photo 2: Stock Photo

