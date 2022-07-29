Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Honors Deputies of the 2nd Quarter

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the Deputies of the 2nd Quarter.

“Please join us in congratulating Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Hendrickson, Deputy Joshua Newton, Deputy Richard McCourt, and Deputy Taylor Strong for being selected Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies of the 2nd Quarter Honorable Mention awardees.”

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

Pictured Top, left to right is Hendrickson, Newton / Bottom left to right is McCourt, Strong

