UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating 42-Year-Old Leonardtown Man Struck and Killed by Vehicle

UPDATE: On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 3:18 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Route 5 and Cedar Lane Road in Leonardtown for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that Joseph Harry Norris IV, age 42 of Leonardtown, was attempting to cross the travel lanes of Point Lookout Road when he was struck by a 2018 Dodge Journey, operated by Ashlee Lauren Kennedy, age 35 of Mechanicsville, which was traveling northbound on Point Lookout Road.

Norris was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he was declared deceased a short time later.

At this time, weather and the pedestrian’s failure to yield the right of way are considered to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision are asked to call DFC Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78005 or at [email protected]



On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 3:22 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Hamptons Boulevard in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim in the roadway that was unconscious with agonal breathing. EMS reported CPR was in progress then advised the victim was breathing with a pulse.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

First Responders continue to operate on the scene. Point Lookout Road is closed in multiple locations due to the crash investigation.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene and no known injuries to the occupants were reported.

Use caution in the area and expect extended delays on Southbound and Northbound Point Lookout Road between Fenwick Street and Hollywood Road.

Updates will be provided when they become available.