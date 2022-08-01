Maryland State Police to Celebrate National Night Out With Communities Across The State

Maryland State Police will join communities and law enforcement agencies across the state to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Established in 1984, National Night Out is observed on the first Tuesday in August in local communities to promote positive police-community partnerships and neighborhood comradery to make all neighborhoods safer places to live.

In neighborhoods across the state, from westernmost Garrett County, to Baltimore, to Southern Maryland and over to the Eastern Shore, residents and law enforcement officers will connect with conversations at cook outs, festivals, and community events. Maryland State Police will participate in the following events:

La Plata Barrack – Various events across Charles County

Leonardtown Barrack – Various locations throughout St. Mary’s County, including the County Lakes Community Center, Cedar Cove Community Center and Bay Ridges Estate

Leonardtown Barrack – Various locations throughout St. Mary's County, including the County Lakes Community Center, Cedar Cove Community Center and Bay Ridges Estate

Annapolis Barrack – 4 p.m. at City Dock, Annapolis, MD

Forestville Barrack – 5 p.m. at Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex, 7007 Bock Road, Ft. Washington, MD and Church of Living Waters, 4915 Wheeler Road, Oxon Hill, MD; 6 p.m. at Morningside, MD

Glen Burnie Barrack – 6 p.m. at Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company, 161 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD

– 6 p.m. at Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company, 161 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD Prince Frederick Barrack – 4 p.m. at Carroll Western UMC, 2325 Adelina Road, Prince Frederick, MD; Oakland Hall, 2425 Comptroller’s Court, Prince Frederick, MD; 5:30 p.m. at Oaktree Landing / Silverwood, 631 Burr Oak Court, Prince Frederick, MD; 6 p.m. at Bayside Forest (Common Beach Area), Huntingtown, MD; 1978 Foxwood Lane, Lusby, MD; Huntingtown Citizen’s Association, 4300 Hunting Creed Road, Huntingtown, MD; Prince Frederick Village/Calvertowne, 340 Fairground Road, Prince Frederick, MD; White Sands Civic Association, 8285 Sycamore Road, Lusby, MD; and Northeast Community Center, Kellams Field, Chesapeake Beach, MD.

Contact the barrack for details about events scheduled that night. Maryland State Police look forward to meeting with community members on this 39th annual National Night Out