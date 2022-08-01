Charles County Sheriff’s Office Captain Stine Retires After More Than 25 Years of Service as Correctional Officer

The CCSO is saying a bittersweet farewell to Captain Amy Stine #2276. Friday, July 29, 2022, was her official retirement date after serving as a Correctional Officer for more than 25 years! Captain Stine began her career on May 12, 1997.

In her 25 years at the Charles County Detention Center, she served in Custody & Security, as a Hearing/Commissary Officer, Standards Coordinator, Shift Commander, Central Processing Commander, and retired at the rank of Captain as the Commander of Support Services.

Captain Stine said, “I don’t know how to pick a favorite memory or accomplishment. It has been a pleasure working with the Sheriff’s Office over the years and I have worked with an amazing group of people.”

Outside of work, she is a volunteer firefighter with the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS. She has served with them for 27 years!

Amy joked, “My husband thinks I am going to work with him cutting down trees, but that is not in my retirement plans.” She is looking forward to spending time with friends, travelling, and eventually finding a place in Florida to become a snowbird and enjoy the winter season there.

Captain Stine, you are truly going to be missed! We wish you all of the very best in your well-earned retirement. You’ll always be part of the CCSO Family!

