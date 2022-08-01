LifeStyles of Maryland Celebrates “Xavier’s Garden” at New White Plains Shelter in Memory of 11-Year-Old

In May of 2022, LifeStyles of Maryland announced the first residents were making the new White Plains center their home. Full release can be read here.

Our hearts are hurting.

Tragedy struck the extended LifeStyles family last week when longtime friends and supporters Kimberley and Chris Bean lost their 11-year-old son, Xavier.

By age 2, Xavier had been diagnosed with a developmental delay. By age 3, he was confirmed autistic and intellectually disabled. He began experiencing seizures and was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 7.

It is believed that Xavier’s passing came because of a seizure suffered in his sleep. Today, the family will hold Xavier’s funeral, less than three weeks before they would have celebrated his 12th birthday.

For years, the Bean family has been a blessing for LifeStyles of Maryland. They have a true heart for the community, demonstrating their support time and again through donations of funds and resources and, most importantly, time.



Xavier would have turned 12 years old on June 19. Though he was nonverbal and faced many challenges, he lived a full, happy life, showered with love and giving love right back.

“Xavier loved to snuggle and hold hands,” the family wrote in his obituary. “He responded positively to music and loved his weekend car rides with his mom and dad. Xavier loved when his dad would pick him up and twirl him around … His laughter was infectious.

“He waited patiently for his Papa to come home from work every day, so they could hang out in the driveway in lawn chairs or go for wagon rides. He loved tractor rides with his dad too.”

The Bean family’s support of LifeStyles has been unwavering. We could not begin to quantify the impact they have made. Just recently, as we prepared to welcome the first residents to our new 24/7 emergency homeless shelter in White Plains, the family stepped up to fill the kitchen freezer with food for the families living there.

They donated the materials for a raised garden bed in an outdoor space at the shelter and asked if they could hire a contractor to assemble it. A day later, they lost Xavier.

Through their grief, in the back of their minds, they were still thinking about the garden, the shelter and the families it served. Over the weekend, Kimberley Bean reached out to LifeStyles and asked again if they could have the garden assembled. She had one more request, which we absolutely loved and instantly agreed.

The new raised garden at our shelter will forever be known as “Xavey’s Garden.”



