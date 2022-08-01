St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Double Stabbing in Lexington Park That Sends Man to Trauma Center

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21600 block of Enterprise Road in Lexington Park, for the report of two stabbing victims.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one adult male suffering from stab wound to the upper body, and one female victim suffering from lacerations.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for the males injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported a 25-year old male to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The female victim was not transported by emergency medical personnel.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division responded and is investigating the assault.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

