Man Flown to Trauma Center After Overturning Golf Cart at St. Mary’s College in St. Mary’s City

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the St Mary’s College Parish Hall on Trinity Church Road in St. Mary’s City, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a golf cart.

College Public Safety Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32 year-old male had overturned a golf cart and had severe swelling to the face, multiple lacerations and trouble breathing.

EMS requested a helicopter to be placed on standby and Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and confirmed a helicopter was needed for the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and College Public Safety are investigating the collision.

