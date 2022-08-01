Police Arrest Two Teens After Armed Robbery and Recover Large Amount of Drugs, Five Firearms

On July 28, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers responded for an armed robbery of a citizen in the area of Glen Mar Circle and Phirne Road in Glen Burnie.

Two suspects, each armed with handguns, demanded property from two victims as they were walking outside. The victims complied, and the suspects fled toward an apartment building located in the 7900 block of Nolpark Court.

An officer observed one of the suspects entering a specific apartment in the complex. Officers communicated with the occupants inside, and the suspects exited the apartment.

A search warrant was executed at the address resulting in the seizure of the following:

One Glock, Model 23, .40 caliber, semi-auto handgun loaded with 20 rounds

One Glock, Model 31, .357 caliber, semi-auto handgun (unloaded)

One Polymer 80, 9mm, semi-auto handgun loaded with 8 rounds

One Beretta, Model Px4 Storm .45 caliber, semi-auto handgun

One Taurus, Model PT585, .380 caliber, semi-auto handgun (obliterated serial #)

One magazine with 5 .40 caliber (22 round capacity)

One magazine with 0 9mm (31 round capacity)

Eight .45 caliber rounds

Two .40 caliber rounds

Five 9mm rounds

Approximately 535.43 grams of suspected marijuana

Approximately 29.7 grams of suspected “crack” cocaine

One container with 20 suspected Oxycodone-Hydrochloride pills

Both suspects were arrested and charged accordingly. They were identified as 17-year-old male of Laurel, Maryland, and a 16-year-old male of Laurel, Maryland.

