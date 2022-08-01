BOUVIER Capt. John J. “Jack” Bouvier,­ MC (USN Retired), 81, of Annapolis, MD, passed away on December 13, 2020. Born in July 28, 1939, in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late Dr. John Joseph Bouvier Sr. and Mary Margaret (Rogers) Bouvier.

Jack completed his undergraduate education at Assumption College, Worcester, MA, in 1961. Commissioned in the Ensign Medical Student Program, he received a Doctor of Medicine degree from New York Medical College, NY, in June 1966.

At Naval Hospital, Pensacola, FL, Jack completed his medical internship, entered Naval Flight Surgeon training at the Naval Aerospace Institute, and was designated a Naval Flight Surgeon. He reported to the 3D Marine Aircraft Wing, El Toro, CA, and, in March 1969, he deployed with Marine Fighter-Attack Squadron 232 to Marine Air Group 13, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, in Chu Lai, Vietnam, as a squadron and group flight surgeon. Returning to Marine Corp Air Station El Toro in April 1970, he continued flight surgeon duties as a Squadron, Group, and Assistant/Acting Wing Flight Surgeon through 1971.

He then began his internal medicine residency at the Naval Hospital, San Diego, CA. Jack completed his fellowship in pulmonary medicine, becoming a staff physician at Naval Hospital, San Diego, where he also served as chairman of the Committee for the Protection of Human Subjects; Medical Ethics Advisor; Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of California at San Diego School of Medicine; Unit Augmentation Flight Surgeon to the 3D Marine Aircraft Wing; and head of the Department of Internal Medicine and director of Medical Services. He became the executive officer and director of Medical Education, Naval Hospital, Oakland, CA, in 1986, followed by commanding officer of the Naval Hospital, Great Lakes, II in 1989. In 1992, he reported to the Commander, Naval Reserve Force, New Orleans, LA, as a deputy force medical officer before retiring in 1995.

Jack’s personnel awards include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star with Combat “V”, the Air Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, the Navy Unit Commendation, and various expeditionary and service medals.

Jack was blessed with a loving family and lifelong friends from childhood, medical school, Vietnam, the Navy, and civilian life. He shared his love of food, wine, and travel with dear friends from San Diego, Oakland, Great Lakes, New Orleans, and Annapolis. As an amateur radio operator for 30+ years, he was honored to help coordinate communications at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. He was a proud lifetime member of the NRA and VFW and enjoyed being an alumnus of Assumption College and New York Medical College.

Jack is survived by his two children: John Joseph Bouvier III and Kristen Bouvier (HoMan Lee) both of San Francisco, CA; brother J. Peter Bouvier (Brenda) of Longmeadow, MA; nephews Joseph Peter Bouvier (Grytsje) of Longmeadow, MA, and Christopher Bouvier (Suanne) of Houston, TX; wife, Janet D. Bouvier of Annapolis, MD; and Janet’s children, Frank Butterworth (Sarah Samuels), Lisa Michalski (Paul), Lori Kerpius (Ed), and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife of 30 years, Lynne Brainard of Shaker Heights, OH.

Friends and family are invited to attend his interment with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, VA, on August 15, 2022. Please visit https://jack-bouvier-memorial.eventbrite.com for details.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.