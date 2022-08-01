James (Bill) W. Anderson, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on, July 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 19, 1943, he was the son of the late James Leo Anderson and Agnes Lillian Anderson of Mechanicsville, MD. Bill graduated from Margaret Brent High School in June of 1961. He Proudly Served his Country for 7 years in the United States Army. Bill worked for 33 years for the U.S. Government as a Building Engineer at the James Forrestal Building in Washington, DC, and as a Mechanical Contract Inspector.

Bill loved hunting, fishing, watching nature, country music of the ’60s, and steel guitar music. Bill married his high school sweetheart Patricia Ann Farrell on November 23, 1963, in the new Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue, MD. After 60 years of marriage, he always put his faith and family first. As a result of that marriage, they had two children, Tammy Ann Russell and James Craig Anderson. Tammy is married to David R. Russell. Tammy has three children, Charles Stephen Russell (Scottie) who have two sons Wesley Russell and Connor Russell. James Patrick Russell (Denise) and their daughter Autumn Russell, and Samantha Alysha Russell. James Craig Anderson is married to Angela R. Anderson and has three children, Corey Allen Anderson (Shelly) their son, Joseph Wade Anderson, Cayden Anderson and Landon Anderson. Bill is survived by one brother Anthony (Tony) Anderson (Willie) and two sisters Mary Agnes Wood (Johnson deceased) and Ruth Ann Gainey (Herb).

All services will be Private.

Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Stephen Russell, Wesley Russell, Patrick Russell, Corey Anderson, Samantha Russell and Denise Russell. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Russell, Jimmy Long, Elmer Long, Scottie Russell, Stacey Farrell, Art and Hanna Wall, Pat Lyon Long, Tony Anderson and Jonathan Byler.

In Lieu of Flowers, send donations to The Alzheimer’s Foundation, The Diabetes Foundation, and Hospice of St. Mary’s.