LT. CMDR. Rodger Milton Leasure, USN (Ret.), 82 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on July 6, 2022 at Solomons Nursing Center in Solomons, MD.

He was born on August 7, 1939 in Little Orleans, MD to the late John Milton Leasure and Sarah Ellen Cornwell Leasure.

In 1957 he joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country for 28 years until his retirement in July 1984 as a Lieutenant Commander. During his service he served aboard the USS Enterprise (CVN 69) and the USS Forrestal (CVN 59). He served during the Vietnam War and earned many certificates, medals, awards and citations. He taught at Emery Riddle Aeronautical University in Washington D.C. and Andrews Air Force Base. He was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration doing radar improvement for Air Controllers and worked on improvements of in civil aviation in the cockpit of airliner in Washington D.C. and Andrews Air Force Base after his retirement from the Navy. His hobbies included spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and bowling, which he bowled on a league in Waldorf with his son for many years. He was a member of the VFW Post 2632 and the Fleet Reserve Branch 93.

He is survived by his children, Rodger K. Leasure of Lexington Park, MD and Arnel J. Parker of Lexington Park, MD; his siblings: Dwight Leasure, Philip “Eugene” Leasure and Richard Leasure; his only grandson, Christopher Paul Leasure of Billings, MT; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Edna Jeannette Leasure and his brother, Danny Leasure.

A Graveside Service will be celebrated at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

