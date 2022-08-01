Four Restaurants in St. Mary’s County Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for identification.

The covert compliance checks were conducted on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, using an underage Sheriff’s Office Cadet. The 18-year-old cadet was wearing plain clothes and carried no personal identification. The cadet was directed to enter the restaurant and order an alcoholic beverage at the bar or while seated at a table. Sheriff’s Office deputies accompanying the cadet were also dressed in civilian clothing.

Of the seven restaurants visited, four were found in compliance with Maryland law and required identification from the underage cadet. Three businesses failed to ask for any identification and the cadet was able to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

The local restaurants found to be in compliance were: Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar in Lexington Park; Ledo Pizza in Leonardtown; Pax River Ale House in Lexington Park and Leonardtown Grille in Leonardtown.

The three restaurants found to be in violation were: Gridiron Grill in Callaway; Salsa’s Mexican Café in Leonardtown and Tacos Hacienda in Callaway.

The reports of alcohol violations were forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for review.