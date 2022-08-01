Margaret Talbot Slingluff, 87, longtime resident of the Drum Cliff community in Hollywood, Maryland passed away on Monday, July 4th, 2022. Born on March 25, 1935 she was the daughter of Harold Slingluff and Marion Walker Slingluff of Mitchellville, Maryland. Ms. Slingluff is preceded in death by her sister, Marianne Slingluff Chapman (Robert), and her half-brothers William E. Mitchell (Jean) and John W. Mitchell (Evalina). She is survived by her brother, Richard Cross Slingluff (Susan).

Ms. Slingluff earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Government and Foreign Affairs from The George Washington University in 1958 after graduating, Class of 1955, from St. Mary’s Female Seminary in St. Mary’s City, Maryland. She enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a teacher working in California, Virginia and Maryland. Her longest tenure as a teacher was at Fort Hunt Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia where she developed life-long friendships. Following retirement from the Va. Public Schools System, Ms. Slingluff taught at Oakville Elementary School in Hollywood, Maryland.

In retirement, Ms. Slingluff served as a docent at Historic St. Mary’s City continuing to work with students who visited from around the state. She enjoyed numerous trips abroad and around the US with friends from Historic St. Mary’s City, St. Mary’s College, and Cole Travel. Ms. Slingluff was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in California, Maryland volunteering for many years at the St. Andrew’s Thrift Shop. She was a member of the St. Mary’s County Garden Club and the St. Mary’s County Historical Society. A serious bridge player, Ms. Slingluff enjoyed playing bridge with friends at Cedar Lane, Loffler Senior Center, and in private homes. Known affectionately as “Maggie” to her friends and family Ms. Slingluff will be remembered for her devotion to family, wonderful stories, and love of history.

A funeral service will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on July 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm followed by internment in the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road, California, Maryland 20619.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.