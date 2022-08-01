David Michael Fluker, 68 of Drayden, MD passed away on July 25, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on March 11, 1954 in Lemon, Costa Rica to the late James C. Fluker and Doreen Kelleher Fluker.

David retired from the U.S. Navy in July 1992 as Chief Petty Officer. During his time of service to our country he was awarded various medals and ribbons. He was co owner as a Program Manager at Platform System’s, Inc. for 15 years. He married Debra Lynn Rainey on May 17, 1975 in Kingsview, Texas. They celebrated 47 wonderful years together. He had various hobbies including reading, listening to music, playing videogames, trying new food, and coaching Little League softball. He was a classic car enthusiast and an avid New Orleans Saints and Louisiana State University football fan.

He is survived by his wife, Debra; his daughters, Michele Adams (Brian) of Park Hall, MD and Danielle Fluker (Josh Dominick) of Golden Beach, MD; his siblings, James Fluker (Alice) of Houston, TX and Martha Parrish of Alexandria, LA; his grandchildren, Corey Williams, Kaleb Williams, McKenzie Adams, Ashley Adams, Fox Dominick, and Sebastian Dominick.

Services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.