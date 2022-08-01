Terry Ashly Windsor, 53, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home in Hiawassee, GA. He was born June 3, 1968, to Doris Elaine (Windsor) Hamilton, in Cheverly, MD.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his step-father, Donald Hamilton (Mary) of Mechanicsville, MD, children: Terry Windsor, Jr and Travis Windsor of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren: Luke Windsor, of Indian Head, MD, Victoria and Leilani Windsor of Charlotte, NC; brothers: Michael Windsor, of Upper Marlboro, MD, William “Billy” Hamilton, of Newburg, MD, Jonathan “JP” Hamilton (Karen), of Newburg, MD, Kevin Hamilton (Tosha), of LaPlata, MD, and many, nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his sister-in-laws, Belinda Windsor, of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Angela Hamilton, of Owings, MD.

While his family and friends were shocked by his death, they are thankful for his life. Terry always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He will be missed but not forgotten.

The family will be accepting family and friends for Terry’s Life Celebration Memorial on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Baden Volunteer Fire Department, at 16608 Brandywine Road, Brandywine, MD from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm, with his Memorial Service starting at 4:00 pm. Fellowship will continue after the memorial service with dinner served at approximately 5:00 pm.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Terry to LifeStyles of Maryland Foundation, Inc. (LaPlata, MD) – Homeless Services at https://lifestylesofmd.org/homeless-services/

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.