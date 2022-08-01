Kaileb Paul Martinez

November 17, 2021 – June 27, 2022

It is with a heavy heart that another angel has gained their wings on June 27, 2022 Kaileb Paul Martinez born November 17, 2021 to his parents, Amber Nicole Vera and Charles Barrett Martinez of Lusby, MD at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Since the very first day we welcomed our sweet boy Kaileb he had a smile that could light up a room. It didn’t matter what the occasion was or the time of day, you could always find him smiling back at you full of life, happiness and so much love. Kaileb loved to sit and talk to his mom even if nobody but him knew what was being said, and if he wasn’t with his mom, you could always find him right alongside his big sissy Skylar. Kaileb loved taking long walks or having his sister push him in his little blue swing with that big smile of his and bright blue eyes that will be missed each and every day that he is no longer with us. In addition to his parents Kaileb is survived by his brothers, Charles A. Martinez (7), Charles B. Martinez, Jr. (4) along with his two sisters, Skylar G. Martinez (9) and Kayla L. Martinez (2) of Lusby, MD. Kaileb is also survived by his grandparents, Sandra M. Vera, Leroy Vera (4 years passed), Scott K. Marple of Lusby, MD followed also by his grandparents, Lisa M. Martinez (Griggs), Paulo R. Martinez and Charles S. Barrett of Hollywood, MD. Though our sweet boy’s work and time here with us ended so soon, the memories and imprint he left on the hearts and the lives of so many will last an entire lifetime.

“If Tears Could Build A Staircase And Memories A Lane We Would Walk Right Up To Heaven

And Bring You Home Again. Goodbyes Are Not Forever, Goodbyes Are Not The End,

They Simply Mean We’ll Miss You Until We Meet Again”.