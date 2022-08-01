Deborah Ann Young, 64, of Clinton, MD passed away on July 21, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center with her family by her side.

She was born on February 20, 1958 in Leonardtown, MD to the late James Edward Young Sr. and Gertrude Elizabeth (Armstrong) Young of Leonardtown, MD.

Deborah was a graduate of Chopticon High School in Morganza, MD., class of 1977. After graduation she went to work for Safeway grocery store on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. where she worked for 20 years as a Bakery Assistant. She then went on to work for the P.G. County Board of Education as a Cafeteria Staffer until her passing.

Deborah was known to her family and friends as “Debbie” and to her coworkers as the “social butterfly”. Debbie loved to spend time with her family playing cards, dancing, sharing stories and even cheering on her favorite football team on Sundays, the Dallas Cowboys. She took joy in celebrating birthdays and holidays, her favorite part was buying and wrapping gifts for her younger nieces and nephews; every child within the family had a gift for Christmas. Debbie also loved watching her Lifetime movies and reviewing them over the phone with her sisters and nieces. She would get excited whenever the news covered stories on panda bears, she always had a love for them. Debbie enjoyed walking, often by herself but she would love when William would join her.

Debbie and William began dating shortly after high school. They were life-long partners. From their relationship came their son, Lamont and granddaughter, Tamera. They loved taking road trips to visit them in Ohio or having them come to Maryland throughout the year. Debbie cherished every moment spent with her loved ones.

She is survived by her mother Gertrude Young; her fiancé, William E. Scriber; her son, William Lamont Scriber (Kristin) of Zanesville, OH; stepdaughter, Ashley Johnson; granddaughter, Tamera Scriber; her godchildren, Shanae Dorsey and Deborah Lawrence; siblings, Agnes Dorsey, Karen R. Young, Lestremayne F. Stewart (Paul), Belinda N. Young, LaShoan M. Young, James E. Young Jr., Edrick M. Young and Carlton E. Young; three honorable friends who were like sisters, Sylvia Butler, Lisa Armstrong, and Monica Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Linda D. Young, George E. Young, Donald P. Young, Mary V. Young, Tamara E. Young, Timothy A. Young, Terry A. Young; and niece, Terri L. Ware.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Stephen Wyble at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

