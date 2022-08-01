On July 24, 2022, Salvatore Lagana, Jr., 67, of Waldorf, MD, passed away after an almost 5-month-long battle with cancer.

Salvatore was born on May 9, 1955, to Salvatore and Jane Lagana in Washington, D.C.

Salvatore graduated from Suitland High School in 1974. After graduation, he worked in the truck driving industry for over 50 years. Salvatore was passionate about truck driving and loved what he did for a living.

On January 31st, 1974, he met Sandra Lagana outside the Hillside Fire Department. They went on to marry in 1977 and had three children; Salvatore Lagana III of Charlotte Hall, MD, Tommy Lagana of Waldorf, MD, and Deanna Lagana of Hollywood, MD.

When Salvatore was not working, he would go golfing, build model trucks, clean, and polish his own truck, which always had to be clean! He put many hours into his truck and enjoyed working on it. He also attended many truck shows and loved to see all of the other trucks. He loved watching football, especially his favorite, the Redskins. He loved to spend time with his family who he loved very much. In 1992, he won a Presidential Award from Giant food, he also received a 1,000,000 Mile Award and many other truck driving awards.

Salvatore was predeceased by his parents, Salvatore and Jane Lagana, as well as his siblings; Kenneth Lagana, Robert Lagana, Elizabeth Purdy, and Rosalie Lagana. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandra Lagana, his children, and siblings, Guy Sandridge of Florida, Stephen Sandridge of Calvert County, and Jane Thompson of California, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Alyssa Powell (Tristan), Lainey Lagana, Shane Lagana, and great-grandchild, Luke Powell. On August 5, 2022, the family will receive friends for the Visitation from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

