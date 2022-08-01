Mary “Regina” Tehsman, 93, of California, MD, formerly of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away on July 21, 2022 in Solomons, MD. Born on September 3, 1928 in Baltimore City, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mary Regina Gipe and the late Milton Albert Gipe. Regina was the loving wife of the late Carl Louis Tehsman, whom she married on April 3, 1948 in Aberdeen, MD, and who preceded her in death on July 26, 1994. Regina is survived by her children Deborah A. Smith and son-in-law Bill of Mechanicsville, MD and Diane M. Tehsman of Great Mills, MD, her granddaughters Melissa M. LaCombe and her husband, Scott LaCombe of Rockville, MD, and Kelsey C. Smith of Springfield, VA, her great grandson Jacob LaCombe of Rockville, MD, as well as her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her siblings Albert “Bud” Gipe, and Ethel Woolley.

Regina’s husband was in the Army, so they were stationed at many military bases throughout the United States, as well as stationed in Germany. As a family living in Europe, they had the opportunity to travel to many countries such as Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Regina graduated from Old Post Road High School in 1944, and was a homemaker. Regina grew up on the water, so she loved crabbing and eating crabs with her family. As she got older, she had a wonderful sense of humor. One of her favorite expressions was “Be good, but if you can’t be good, then be safe. I don’t want to see your name in the paper.” In later years, she loved Bethany and Rehoboth Beach, DE. She enjoyed swimming with her family and friends, and was always an active member of each church she was affiliated with. Regina enjoyed reading, especially books by the author Danielle Steel. She loved playing cards such as Bridge, Pitch, and especially playing Rummy with her granddaughters. Regina was a three-time cancer survivor.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Trinity Lutheran Church, Lexington Park, MD with Pastor Matthew Borrasso officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park, MD or to Hospice of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.