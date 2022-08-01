Johnny Wayne Martin, loving husband and father of three, passed away on Friday July 22, 2022 at the age of 62. He was surrounded by loved ones. Born on September 8, 1959 in Covington, VA to the late Dolly Belle Martin and the late Morris Dean Martin Sr. He was one of nine children. At the age of 18 he joined the United States Navy and retired honorably as a Cheif Petty Officer after 23 years of service. He worked as an Aircraft Mechanic at Boeing Inc on the Patuxent River Naval Air Station. Johnny loved watching sports including football, basketball and golf. He was a lifelong Washington Redskins/VA Tech fan. Johnny was very family oriented and he was close with all of his siblings, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed listening, singing and dancing to music. Johnny is preceded in death by his mother and father in heaven. He is survived by His beloved wife Tracey, his three Daughters, Christina(Michael/Son In Law), Ashley(Mikey/Son In Law) and JoAnna(Justin/Son In Law), his 9 grandchildren, Angelina, Carroll, Shayla, Myra, Alyssa, Connor, Emily, Hudson and Tatiana, great grandchildren Kameron and Kameiro, four brothers, Dean, Gary, Darren and Greg and four sisters, Dawn, Sandy, Lisa and Christal and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown MD on August 5, 2022 at 1:30pm. There will be a repast to follow at 5pm at the California MD VFW Post 2632. Flowers and/or donations may be sent to 41590 Fenwick St. Leonardtown, MD 20650. There will also be full military services rendered at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, to be determined.

