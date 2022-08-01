Agnes C. Butler-Swales, 65, of Great Mills, MD, formerly of Chaptico, MD, passed away on July 23, 2022 in Great Mills, MD. Born on March 19, 1957 in Chaptico, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mary Catherine Shade Butler and the late Richard Paul Butler. Agnes was the loving wife of the late James William Swales, whom she married on January 10, 2006 in Leonardtown, MD, and who preceded her in death on November 3, 2006. Agnes is survived by her children William Swales of Lexington Park, MD, Sharisse Swales of Great Mills, MD, and Kamron Butler of Great Mills, MD, her siblings Helen Daye of Lexington Park, MD, Mary Frances Baker of Ridge, MD, Clara Adams of Lexington Park, MD, and Marie Butler of Lexington Park, MD, as well as nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings William Butler of Lexington Park, MD, Richard Butler of Lexington Park, MD, James Butler of Chaptico, MD, Cora Thomas of Lexington Park, MD, Mary Butler of Lexington Park, MD, and Theresa (Ellen) Thomas of New Hanover County, NC.

Agnes was a lifetime St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1975. She was a prep cook for the Lighthouse Inn Restaurant, Solomons, MD for 45 years, retiring in 2018. Agnes worked with the St. Mary’s County Public School Board as a bus attendant, Walmart as a customer service associate and customer service manager, and as a Deli Clerk at Weis before retiring.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM in St. Peter Calver Catholic Church, St. Inigoes, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM with Father Larry Swink officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady’s at Medley Neck Catholic Cemetery, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Dante Clayton, Samuel Thomas, Taurean Awkward, Francis Daye, Trevon Jordan, and James Holt. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Awkard, Sr., William Swales, Kenneth Thomas, Kizzy Gordon, Keisha Adams, and Gregory Taylor.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.