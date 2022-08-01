Joyce Ann Cusic of Chaptico , Maryland passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on July 23,2022 . She was surrounded by her loving family.

Born on October 8,1943, in Chaptico ,”Crossroads” MD to the late John Woodley and Martha Lee (Ellis) Knott. Joyce grew up enjoying the beautiful countryside surrounding her. She loved nature and all things that lived in it. She was an animal lover. She talked about her pet squirrel she tamed and cared for as a young girl. She would also go fishing down at Chaptico Wharf with her Aunt Josie and parents, and recalls taking a rowboat to the wharf. She would watch her father on his tractor farming the earth. She lovingly would talk about him and his master carpentry skills and the craftsmanship of his work. She was very proud of her father, she adored him and was truly the apple of his eye.

Joyce Ann attended Sacred Heart School in Bushwood, Md and later graduated in 1961 from St. Mary’s Academy. She would reminisce fondly of her time there with friends and teachers who shaped her education experiences. After graduation, Joyce joined the workforce at the Patuxent River Air Station. Here she worked as a stenographer for the Naval Air Flight Test Division, Carrier Suitability. After some time and experience gained she transferred to Washington, DC to work for the FBI, under the director J. Edgar Hoover. Here she applied her skills to help her country. She was very proud of her time that she worked for the FBI. Joyce loved her country.

On June 16,1962 she married the love of her life, William “Billy ” Cusic, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bushwood,MD. During their 54 years of marriage, they had 3 children. William Wendell Jr”Billy Boy” Cusic :5/1/64 , Timothy Allen “Timmy” Cusic 4/6/65 and John Woodley Knott Cusic “Johnny”.7/29/71.

Sadly after the births of her first 2 children, it was discovered that the boys had been born with cerebral palsy that handicapped them for all their lives. Neither child was able to walk or talk without help. Unable to work outside of the home and also care for the needs of her children, Joyce became a full time caregiver to her family. A role in which she cherished as she loved her boys so very much. As the boys’ needs became greater and medical care in the county being limited to their conditions , Joyce Ann and the boys moved to Baltimore to be closer to the Johns Hopkins Hospital that specialized in needs of children with disabilities. It is known today as Kennedy Krieger Institute. Johns Hopkins Doctors published journals about the boys and their research helped to find the causes of certain birth defects that were prevalent, and related to medications given to women in the 50 and 60’s. Joyce Ann said that if the information obtained helped even 1 child to be born without a birth defect she was willing to help.

After some time Joyce Ann returned to St Mary’s with the boys to live. They would make periodic trips to specialists as needed, as the boys had reached their potential at this time. The family moved from Mechanicsville to Leonardtown, MD into a house- trailer behind Hopkins Plaza at the beginning of Budds Creek Road. On July 29, 1971, they welcomed their third child, Johnny. And in 1972 Joyce Ann and her husband Billy opened what is now Cusic Mechanic Service. It began as Billy working out of the back of a 1968 Chevy pick up truck. He traveled all over to help repair anything that was mechanical, especially farm equipment . And Joyce Ann took care of the kids and all of the secretarial duties from the home.

As the business began to boom, in 1976 the family moved back to “Crossroads” and built a new home with a one bay garage for Billy to start his expanding business. Over the next 50 years the two would work together and expand into towing and heavy diesel repairs. Cusic’s has earned a respective reputation in the area, as Billy would come out to help at any time of day or night. In later years you would see Joyce Ann in her reflective vest out driving a rollback and cleaning up the roads after an accident., alongside all the guys! She was very proud to be the oldest towing service in St. Mary’s County and talked about it till the end of her life.

Sadly in 1977 the eldest son “Billy Boy” passed away, and the following year Joyce Ann’s beloved father passed away. In 1979, her second son Timmy passed away. With all of these painful losses so close together, Joyce Ann leaned into her strong Catholic faith. She continued to help others near and far and was generous with her time and money for those who were less fortunate. As she knew what struggle felt like.

Joyce Ann had many interests outside her work and family. She loved History and took classes at the local community college in Genealogy and painting. She loved learning and was an avid reader. She also was very talented with decorating cakes for weddings and birthdays. She loved Christmas and holidays. She would decorate every inch of their home and office to make it feel festive and welcoming. In addition, she helped her husband and youngest son Johnny restore antique cars. They would travel to car shows across the USA. The restoration of her father’s 1938 Allis Chalmers tractor was her most adored. Once it was completed, she and Billy loaned it to the St Mary’s County Fairgrounds Farm Museum, where it is displayed today.

Her greatest most proudest job was that of grandmother, or “MOM MOM” to her 3 grandchildren. Joyce Ann loved to spoil and spend time with them. She made sure they had everything they needed. The boys would always say ” see you lata’ alligator’ and she would respond ‘After while crocodile”. In her weakened state the day before she passed, she uttered the shared goodbye to her boys.

Over the years Joyce Ann volunteered to many organizations: The Mechanicsville VFD Women’s Auxiliary, Carenet of St Mary’s, St. Mary’s Historical Society, Member of Our Lady of the Wayside(Choir), Chamber of Commerce and St Mary’s s Ryken Athletic Boosters, while Johnny attended She also was author of editorials published in the Enterprise newspaper. She also headed the restoration of the Old St Joseph’s Cemetery on Busy Corner Road in Morgana, Joyce Ann alongside her husband were strong supporters of the local Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement communities. Her youngest son Johnny also became a deputy sheriff for St Marys.

Shortly after the death of her husband Billy. Joyce Ann suffered a devastating stroke that left her paralyzed and confined to bed/wheelchair. Although her body was not hers any longer, her mind stayed sharp as a tack. She would say” I’m going to get outta this bed, because I need to help Johnny in the office” .In her mind she was working just as she had daily for over 50 years, she never let that go. During her time in Assisted Living, she had a special caretaker that cared for her . Her name is Annalisa “ANNA”.Pickering. Anna took a special interest in caring for Joyce Ann. Anna affectionately called her Mama. After a period, the family decided to move Joyce Ann home and Anna left her job to care for Joyce Ann full time. She moved into Joyce Ann’s home and lovingly cared for her the past 3 years day and night. Words cannot express the love and gratitude our family has for Anna and her service and sacrifice for Joyce Ann. Words cannot express our thanks. We know that Joyce Ann loved her as she would a daughter of her own.

Joyce Ann was preceded in death by her brother John Randall, son William Wendell “Billy Boy” Cusic , father John Woodley Knott, son Timothy Allen “Timmy” Cusic, mother Martha Lee Knott, husband William Wendell “Billy” Cusic Sr

She is survived by her sister Cheryl Lynn Knott, Son John Woodley Knott Cusic “Johnny” – (wife Amy), her grandsons, Christian Richard Cusic- Wilson, Connor William Cusic, and Carson Blake Cusic(twin).

