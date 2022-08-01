James Edward “Jim” Weber Capt., U.S.M.C., 91, of Bushwood, MD, formerly of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away on July 24, 2022 in La Plata, MD. Born on September 24, 1930 in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of the late Mary C. Speanburg Weber and the late Joseph P. Weber. Jim is survived by his children J.P. Weber (Ginny) of Helen, MD, Jack Weber (Tammy) of Leonardtown, MD, Betty Ann Weber (Paul) of Loveville, MD, and Jerry Weber (Stephanie) of Mechanicsville, MD, his brother John C. Weber, eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings George E. Weber, Robert B. Weber, Eugene E. Weber, Paul D. Weber, Betty E. Weber and Harold E. Weber.

Jim served in the United States Marine Corp for 21 years, from September 7, 1948 to November 30, 1969, retiring in 1969. He worked at the Harry Lundenberg School of Seamanship as a Trainee, WASP as a Private Investigator, and St. Mary’s County Government as Chief of Permits and Inspections Division.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. Where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral chapel with Deacon Joe Lloyd officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be John Weber, Jr., Michael Weber, Christopher Goldsborogh, Dallas Hill, Gene Hill, and Glen Shotwell. Honorary pallbearers will be the United States Marine Corp.