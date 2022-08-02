Bowles Farm Summer National Lawn Mower Races – August 5th and 6th, 2022

Come see some of the quickest mowers in the country for two nights of thrilling racing. This event will appeal to both adults and children.

On-site food and beverages are available for purchase. The proceeds from the event, which will take place rain or shine, will benefit the 7th District Rescue Squad and the 7th District Optimist Club.

Admission is $10 / Ages 8 and under are free

Location: Bowles Farm! Located at 22880 Budds Creek Road in Clements, Maryland 20624

Upcoming dates / times

Friday, 8/5 – gates open at 4 p.m., Trial runs start at 6 p.m., and Race starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, 8/6 – gates open at 3:30 p.m., trial runs start at 5 p.m., and Race starts at 6 p.m.

