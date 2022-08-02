Calvert County National Night Out – August 2, 2022

August 2, 2022

National Night Out is today!! Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Calvert County has participated in NNO since the early 1990s.

Enjoy some photos from previous events and don’t forget to join this year’s participants.

A list with all the details (location and time) can be found below, and at www.Hope4Calvert.org

Bayside Forest 6 pm – Common Beach Area, Prince Frederick
Calvert Pines
(Calvert County Office on Aging		 4:30-6:30 pm- 450 West Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick
Carroll Western UM Church 4 pm – 2325 Adelina Road, Prince Frederick
Harriet E. Brown Community Center 5-7 pm – 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick
Foxwood 6-8 pm – 1978 Foxwood Lane, Lusby
Huntingtown Citizens’ Association 6-7:30 pm – 4300 Hunting Creek Road, Huntingtown  (Meet at the picnic benches)
Long Beach/Calvert Beach 6-8 pm – Community Center, 5845 Calvert Blvd., St. Leonard
Northeast Community Center 6-8 pm – Kellam’s Field, Chesapeake Beach
Oakland Hall 4-7 pm – Oakland Hall Community Center, 2425 Comptroller’s Court, Prince Frederick
Oaktree Landing 5:30-7:30 pm – 631 Burr Oak Court, Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick Village, Prince Frederick Senior Apts., and Calverttowne 6-8 pm – 340 Fairground Road, PF Senior Apts., Field located near Senior Apartments
Queensberry 6-8 pm – Cul-de-sac at Bidwell Lane, Huntingtown
White Sands 6 to 9 pm – 8285 Sycamore Road, Lusby




