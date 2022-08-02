Patrol Officers Arrest Two Juveniles Involved in Armed Robbery at St. Charles Towne Center Mall

On August 1, 2022, at 8:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mall Circle for the report of a citizen robbery.

The victim, a juvenile, reported the suspects approached him in a hallway near the food court, displayed a firearm and stole his jacket and shoes. The suspects fled on foot. Officers canvassed the area and located the suspects in the parking lot of a nearby business. One of the suspects was in possession of a replica AR-15 style pellet gun.

Two suspects, a 15-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were charged with armed robbery.

The suspects were charged on a juvenile offense report and in accordance with Maryland law, they were released to their parents.

The investigation is ongoing.