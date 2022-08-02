Entries for 2022 Veterans Day Parade Now Being Accepted

Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the 47th Annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, horses are some of the entries which will be accepted.

The parade will step off at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 from Ryken High School. The line of march with proceed along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown Town Square. The event provides a great opportunity to honor our Veterans, participate in a proud tradition and promote your group.

For more information or to request a 2022 Veterans Day Parade Entry Form, please email [email protected] Information regarding Parade guidelines are included with the forms. Entry forms should be returned to Connie Pennington, Parade Organizer, by Friday, October 21, 2022. Entries received after October 21st will not be accepted.