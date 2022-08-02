Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Carnival 2022 – 5 Things You Need To Know

Stop by and support their annual carnival at Route 4 and Dares Beach Road in the heart of Prince Frederick, Md.

There is no entry fee.

Enjoy food, rides, games and plenty of F-U-N. The PFVFD food tent will be up and running.

➡️ HOURS AND DATES OF OPERATION: August 2 – 6, 2022 – 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

➡️ COUPON: If you have a coupon from one of our Prince Frederick businesses, please make sure it is in hand to present (we cannot accept from your phone).

➡️ PARKING is available on the lower and center lot near the carnival grounds.

➡️ FOOD: Stop by our PFVFD food tent for many selections and drinks. There is also ice cream, cotton candy and other tasty treats available throughout the carnival grounds.

➡️ ONLINE TICKET PURCHASE: Please note, this is mainly a cash event, but this year you can also purchase tickets at this link.

This is one of their largest fundraising events of the year and they thank you for ALL of your tremendous support! Please post your pictures and please tag their department. #PFVFDcarnival

Consider stopping by their tent to purchase tickets for the up coming Hunter’s Bash in September 2022! No purchase necessary.