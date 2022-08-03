POLICE ACTIVITY in Mechanicsville and California, MD – Two Suspects in Custody, No Injuries Reported and No Active Threat

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:55 a.m., police responded to the 35000 block of Golf Course Drive in Mechanicsville, after a 911 caller reported four suspects stole property from the victim after being caught having intercourse, doing drugs and drinking in the bathroom.

The 911 caller reported the four suspects entered a green Chevrolet SUV with Virginia registration plates and was fleeing the area. A short time later, the 911 caller reported the vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway where one suspect reportedly pointed a firearm at the victim.

Charles County was notified and setup units on the County line in preparation of the vehicle along with St. Mary’s County police searching the area for the vehicle.

Police located the vehicle travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road in California and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled for a short period of time before stopping on First Colony Boulevard where police placed two suspects in custody at gunpoint.

EMS were requested to the scene for a 25-year-old female suspect suffering a panic attack. No transports were made / no injuries were reported.

First Colony Boulevard near FDR was closed for the investigation. Citizens are asked to watch for police as they are also on foot in the area of Golf Course Drive and Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville.

Police are investigating the incidents. Additional information and updates will be provided when they become available.

