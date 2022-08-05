UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Assault and Theft in Mechanicsville, Officers Make Two Arrests

UPDATE 8/5/2022: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Release – On August 3, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the victim who advised while traveling on Chaptico Road in the area of Route 234, the victim observed a vehicle stopped with occupants outside.

Another female occupant of the vehicle exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun in the victim’s direction. Deputies located the suspect vehicle in the area of Three Notch Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road, in California.

The suspect was identified as Leah Michelle Hicks, age 18 of Lexington Park. A handgun was recovered and Hicks was arrested and charged.

Five days prior on July 30, 2022, officers responded to the 21300 block of Castaway Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported trespassing.

Investigation determined Leah Michelle Hicks, aged 18 of Lexington Park, entered the residence through the front door. The victim told Hicks to leave and she refused to do so. Hicks had also previously been served a no trespass order for the residence.

UPDATE 8/4/2022: Leah Michelle Hicks, age 18 of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with the following below. She is being held on a no bond status.

Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Handgun on Person

Firearm Use / Felony/Viol Crime

Minor with Possession of Firearm

Hicks was arrested five days prior on July 30, 2022, for burglary and trespassing. Hicks was released on her own recognizance the same day.

The male suspect was arrested for active warrants and taken into custody by Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:55 a.m., police responded to the 35000 block of Golf Course Drive in Mechanicsville, after a 911 caller reported four suspects stole property from the victim after the suspects were caught having intercourse, using drugs, and drinking in the bathroom.

The 911 caller reported the four suspects entered a green Chevrolet SUV with Virginia registration plates and was fleeing the area.

While the 911 caller was following the suspect vehicle, the victim stated they stopped the vehicle in the middle of the roadway where suspects inside the vehicle began fighting, and one female suspect reportedly pointed a firearm at the victim.

The suspects fled the area and at approximately 10:30 a.m., police located the vehicle travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road in California and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled for a short period of time before stopping on First Colony Boulevard where police placed two suspects in custody at gunpoint.

EMS were requested to the scene for a 25-year-old female suspect suffering a panic attack. No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incidents. Additional information and updates will be provided when they become available.

