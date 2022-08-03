Charles County Sheriff’s Office Conduct Traffic Safety and Speed Enforcement Operation on Budds Creek Road

In a continuing commitment to address traffic complaints throughout the county, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit and Patrol conducted a traffic enforcement assignment on July 23 geared toward safety and speeding violations in the area of Budds Creek Road.

During the operation, 58 vehicles were stopped resulting in citations for violations relating to speed, seatbelts, registration, driving without a license, driving on a suspended license, and driving a motorcycle without a motorcycle license. Officers recovered a stolen motorcycle and arrested the operator, Darrell Allen Davidson, 35, of Washington, D.C.

Members of the Traffic Operations Unit will continue to focus traffic assignments in various parts of the county to address roadway safety. These operations are conducted in areas based on data relating to crashes, citizen complaints, and patrol observations. This detail was supported under a Maryland Highway Safety Office Speed Enforcement Grant program.

Traffic safety concerns may be directed to [email protected].