St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Suspect Involved in Burglary to Motor Vehicle in California

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary-to-a-motor-vehicle investigation.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 4 pm, the victim came back out of the California Walmart store to find the victim’s vehicle window had been smashed and a wallet had been stolen from the vehicle.

Video surveillance showed the suspect going to the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle before the suspect left in his vehicle. Later on the same day, one of the victim’s credit cards was used at the 7-11 store in Prince Frederick.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Thomas Deinert at 301-475-4200, ext. 78182 or email [email protected] Case # 30177-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

