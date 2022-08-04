UPDATE: Townhouse Fire in Lexington Park Caused by Discarded Smoking Materials

UPDATE: The Office of the State Fire Marshal ruled the preliminary cause of the fire to be accidental and caused by discarded smoking materials.

8/4/2022: On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 10:12 a.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, and Hollywood responded to 22025 Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the roof and rear of a middle of the row townhome.

Upon further investigation, firefighters found the second floor deck on fire with extensions into the second and third floor and threatening the adjoining townhomes.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 25 minutes, and operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was requested for four adults and one child displaced by the fire.

Deputies from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

