Sheriff’s Office Make Arrest in Domestic-Related Shooting on Holly Springs Drive in Waldorf

August 4, 2022
Jonathan Blades, 38, of Waldorf

Jonathan Blades, 38, of Waldorf

On August 3, 2022, at 9:50 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13300 block of Holly Springs Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed a man went to a house where he thought a female acquaintance was. He knocked on the front door and a male, who was armed with a gun, answered. The two men began arguing at which time the male with the gun fired it, striking the other man. The man was transported to a hospital and treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Jonathan Blades, 38, of Waldorf, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

On August 4, a judge ordered Blades to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Detective Bringley is investigating.

Jonathan Blades, 38, of Waldorf

Jonathan Blades, 38, of Waldorf

This entry was posted on August 4, 2022 at 5:16 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.