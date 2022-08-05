Detectives Charge 18-Year-Old with Manslaughter in Connection of Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old

Detectives with the Homicide Unit arrested and charged Demetrius Clarke, age 18 of Oxon Hill with manslaughter and related charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male from Oxon Hill.

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 1:40 p.m., officers responded to the Oxon Hill Volunteer Fire Department on Marcy Avenue in connection with a gunshot victim.

The victim had been dropped off at the fire station in a private vehicle. Officers learned the teen had been shot at a home in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace. He died at the hospital later that evening.

The preliminary investigation revealed Clarke was handling the firearm when it discharged, striking the victim.

Preliminarily, detectives believe the shooting was accidental. The suspect and victim were friends.

Clarke is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He is being held on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0037059.