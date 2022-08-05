Brandywine Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Home Invasion After Stabbing Victim Multiple Times in Hughesville

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 5:27 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville, for the reported stabbing.

Police arrived at the residence and found the adult male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds/lacerations to the upperbody and face. The victim was conscious and talking and told police the suspect was Roy Pena-Bautista.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Roy D. Pena-Bautista, age 40 of Brandywine, was captured the same day and charged with the following below. He is held on a no bond status as of 8/5/2022.

Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Home Invasion

Burglary 3rd Degree

Dangerous Weapon w/Intent to Injure – Two counts

Updates will be provided when they become available. Mugshot will be added when it is provided.