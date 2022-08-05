One Victim Flown to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Structure Collapse in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 9:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 28000 block of Woodburn Hill Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure collapse.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story apartment building with no exterior collapse.

Firefighters began evacuating the entire building and upon further investigation, they located one victim in an apartment that was trapped underneath of the fallen roof/ceiling.

A helicopter was requested for the victims injuries, however, all were down due to weather.

Firefighters from Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, and NAS Patuxent River responded and removed the victim from the building in approximately 25 minutes.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters returned to service after approximately 35 minutes and handed the scene over to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office who responded and is investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.