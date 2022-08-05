Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Involved in Serious Motor Vehicle Collision While Responding to House Fire, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., firefighters from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County responded to 8550 Patuxent Avenue in Bromes Island, for the reported structure fire.

While Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief 5 was responding to the scene, they were involved in a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Solomons Island Road (Rt. 2 and Rt.4 split).

The collision left a civilian vehicle overturned, with the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department vehicle remaining upright. All occupants of both vehicles were able to self-extricate.

Chief 5 requested a helicopter for the civilian vehicle due to the mechanism and out of an abundance of caution.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision and have the full cooperation form the Executive Officers and Accident Review Board of the Dunkirk VFD along with the Calvert County Safety Review Committee.

As always, the Dunkirk VFD keeps the delivery of emergency services to our citizens and visitor’s as our priority. We operate with complete transparency and will rely on the entities above to determine all of the facts surrounding the collision.



This includes the principle causes of why the collision happened, how the collision happed and any mitigating factors that may have contribute to the incident. This process will afford the Dunkirk VFD to make any necessary changes to the department policies, procedures, and equipment should there be any.

The Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department believes that the prompt investigation of the collision by additional agencies is a proper risk management practice which results in fair and impartial results along with providing any inside in the prevention of collisions in similar nature, should any arise. All of our emergency vehicle drivers go through extensive an lengthy process which includes being certified in (EVOC) Emergency Vehicle Operators Course, being vetted by our leadership and insurance company annually, and periodic refreshers with training.

The Dunkirk VFD wishes a speed recovery to those involved.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one victim to an area trauma center. Chief 5 was transported to an area hospital.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

On the scene of the reported structure fire, crews arrived on the scene to find nothing evident from the 2-story structure and upon further investigation, a bathroom vent fan was on fire and self-extinguished prior to the arrival of firefighters. Crews checked the area for extensions and assisted with smoke removal from the residence. All units returned to service in under 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.